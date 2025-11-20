American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. American International Group has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.