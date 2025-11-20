Analysts Offer Predictions for AMRK Q2 Earnings

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

AMRK opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $633.74 million, a P/E ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.66). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,427,000 after buying an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 286,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,552,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Moorhead John sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $70,122.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,974 shares in the company, valued at $889,308.78. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,381.30. This represents a 38.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,262. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.71%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

