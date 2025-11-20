Analysts Set Expectations for ALDX Q1 Earnings

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $292.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.79. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,591,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 275.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,081,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 425,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 126.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

