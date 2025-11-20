Andrew Bosworth Sells 5,063 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $3,085,695.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,214.56. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $590.32 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $704.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $400,371,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

