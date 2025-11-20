Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.7143.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $5,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

