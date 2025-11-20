Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.8750.

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 90.32 and a quick ratio of 90.32. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $561,346.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,599.18. This trade represents a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $271,921,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 89.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,855,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 877,675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,813,000. No Street GP LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,390,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

