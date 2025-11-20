Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average of $168.71.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 192.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,989,059 shares of company stock worth $355,167,794 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

