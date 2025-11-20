ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 203,447 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 91,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.27. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $194.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.67.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

