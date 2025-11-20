Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,373,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,888,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.
Cencora Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $360.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.92 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
