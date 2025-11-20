Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in NiCE $NICE

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 991,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,204 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NiCE were worth $167,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiCE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NiCE by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in NiCE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in NiCE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiCE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on NiCE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.54.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. NiCE has a 1 year low of $99.12 and a 1 year high of $193.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.92.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. NiCE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NiCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.180-12.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.

