Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829,375 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $148,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $194.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.89 per share, with a total value of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,037.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.