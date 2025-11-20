Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $548.75 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 628,603 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $548,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $6,344,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE TSM opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.14 and its 200 day moving average is $244.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

