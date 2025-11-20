Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $496,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Legacy Group grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 5,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,517,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 44.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $779,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $258.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $348.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

