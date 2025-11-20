Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $115.92 Million in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ZTS opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

