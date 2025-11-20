Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,072,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,980 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Comcast were worth $145,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after buying an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,281,458,000 after purchasing an additional 490,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

