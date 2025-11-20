Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,552 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $155,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8,153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,614,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,692,000 after buying an additional 1,594,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

