Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,747 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in US Foods were worth $247,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 58.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in US Foods by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USFD opened at $70.81 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $85.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

