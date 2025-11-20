Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 107,742 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $294,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP raised its position in DoorDash by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $29,261,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $202.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.35 and a 200-day moving average of $238.35.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $6,799,285.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 909,579 shares in the company, valued at $247,696,553.28. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total transaction of $7,331,700.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,707 shares of company stock valued at $127,140,411. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.