Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 12,634 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $106,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.38 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $139.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

