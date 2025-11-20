Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 237,993 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,993 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $135,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 25.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.5% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $72,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,552.28. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $28,475,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 232,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,929.90. The trade was a 50.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,444,514 shares of company stock worth $178,333,882 over the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

