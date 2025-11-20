Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 305,298 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $130,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,403,000 after buying an additional 384,447 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,197,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,081,000 after acquiring an additional 155,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,104,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,076,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.5%

DG opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

