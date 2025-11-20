Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 47,848 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,480,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,848 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $375,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,306,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 423,541 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after buying an additional 1,004,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,522,000 after acquiring an additional 54,706 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.68.

LYV stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

