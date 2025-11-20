Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 58,169 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,223,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,169 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in SLB were worth $108,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SLB alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLB in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SLB by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 13.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

SLB Announces Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

About SLB

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.