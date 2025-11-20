Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 59,440 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,440 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $204,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.49.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $520.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.47, a PEG ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.58. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

