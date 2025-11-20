Athena Investment Management Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Athena Investment Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.