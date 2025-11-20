Athena Investment Management Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Athena Investment Management trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,514.51 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.