Athena Investment Management Invests $403,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $245.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.51.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
