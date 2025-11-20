Athena Investment Management Reduces Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Athena Investment Management reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,186,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after acquiring an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after acquiring an additional 365,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $854.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $867.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $782.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

