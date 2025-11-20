Athena Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Athena Investment Management lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MCD opened at $302.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

