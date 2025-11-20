Athena Investment Management Sells 433 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Athena Investment Management lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

CAH opened at $207.55 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $209.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

