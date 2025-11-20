AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $207,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,804.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,984.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,892.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,036.40 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This trade represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

