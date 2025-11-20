AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 14.1% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 341.0% in the second quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,804.83 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,036.40 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,984.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,892.09.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,750.00 price target (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,547.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

