Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after purchasing an additional 986,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

