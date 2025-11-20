Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 236 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $922.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $961.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,009.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

