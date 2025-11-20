B. Riley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNGX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.66. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.The company had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 477,401 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $4,845,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,386,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,873,726.10. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,372,501 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,320. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

