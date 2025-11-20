B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.50% from the stock’s current price.

Get Sharplink Gaming alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sharplink Gaming to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBET

Sharplink Gaming Stock Down 6.4%

Institutional Trading of Sharplink Gaming

Shares of SBET stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 9.98. Sharplink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Sharplink Gaming by 509.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 110,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the second quarter valued at $26,852,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sharplink Gaming during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharplink Gaming

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharplink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharplink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.