B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DEFT

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for DeFi Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies had a return on equity of 105.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEFT. Northland Securities set a $2.50 target price on DeFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DeFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

DEFT stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DeFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEFT. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in DeFi Technologies by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DeFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

