Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $230.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $176.08 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $2.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,640. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $1,204,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,628 shares in the company, valued at $12,220,387.28. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,659 shares of company stock worth $2,729,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.