Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider John Militello sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $114,515.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,343.76. This represents a 30.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,818.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

