Bank of America Lowers Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Price Target to $46.00

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klarna Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Klarna Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

Klarna Group Stock Down 3.9%

KLAR opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90. Klarna Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.94 million. Klarna Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klarna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

