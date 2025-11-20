Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BAC opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,091,641,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,798,000 after buying an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

