Bank of America Raises Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target to $90.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.63% from the company’s previous close.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VIST opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.68 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vista Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.