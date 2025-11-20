Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,280.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,641.05. This represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 2,121 shares of company stock valued at $394,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,683,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,093,000 after buying an additional 844,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,084,730,000 after acquiring an additional 312,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,592,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,565,000 after acquiring an additional 127,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

