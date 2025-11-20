Barclays Raises Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $37.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Tanger has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,182.10. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tanger during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tanger during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 346.3% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

