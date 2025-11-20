Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.