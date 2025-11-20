Benchmark Lowers J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target to $130.00

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $176.77.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $410.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 962.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,045,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 200,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 68,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

