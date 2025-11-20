Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.49.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3%

CRWD stock opened at $520.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

