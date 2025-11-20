Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $159.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $68,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,217,238. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $520,405.20. Following the sale, the director owned 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,198.68. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,559 shares of company stock worth $4,068,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 100.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 9.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 545,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,296 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

