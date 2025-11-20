Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s current price.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBRK. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.20. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $679,729.05. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $75,299.10. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $253,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 510,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,907,731.79. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,113,568 over the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,586,000 after buying an additional 993,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,947,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,955,000 after purchasing an additional 485,080 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 18.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,552,000 after purchasing an additional 543,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $219,132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.