Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.70 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.54% from the company’s previous close.

SAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SailPoint from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

SailPoint Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SailPoint stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. SailPoint has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Insider Activity at SailPoint

In other news, President Matt Mills sold 61,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,373,875.18. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,904,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,693,464.36. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abby Payne sold 31,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $705,804.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,152.86. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,195. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $94,194,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint during the second quarter worth about $112,297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $55,644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $53,616,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,453,000.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

